Catherine Walker was honored at the W...

Catherine Walker was honored at the White House. But she won't be...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Romig Middle School science teacher Catherine Walker leads a group of seventh-graders in dissection of a cow eyeball last week. Walker, a nationally recognized teacher, is being transferred to Dimond High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... Mon Chris Deile 11
Stacie siver Sun Nuky 4
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Sun Chris Deile 17
Stacie siver Sun Anonymous 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 20 Princess Hey 2,780
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE May 20 Chris Deile 12
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) May 19 GIAMATY 19
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC