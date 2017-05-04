Brothers charged with attempted murde...

Brothers charged with attempted murder in gunfire outside Anchorage hotel

Anchorage police are seeking two brothers, 33-year-old Phillip James Collins III and 27-year-old Xavier Miguel Collins, in the April 29, 2017, attempted murder of two people outside the Chelsea Inn on Spenard Road. Two men wanted on attempted murder charges remained at large Thursday after one of them opened fire on a couple in a vehicle outside a Spenard hotel over the weekend, authorities said.

