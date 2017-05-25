BOEM opens Cook Inlet bids online
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will open bids for its Cook Inlet outer continental shelf lease sale in Anchorage June 21 - and for the first time in an Alaska OCS lease sale, the opening will not be open to the general public, media or industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|16 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|May 20
|Chris Deile
|12
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 19
|GIAMATY
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC