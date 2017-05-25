BOEM opens Cook Inlet bids online

BOEM opens Cook Inlet bids online

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will open bids for its Cook Inlet outer continental shelf lease sale in Anchorage June 21 - and for the first time in an Alaska OCS lease sale, the opening will not be open to the general public, media or industry.

