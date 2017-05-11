Attorney charged with smuggling drugs to inmates in Anchorage jail
A defense attorney and her client face federal charges in a scheme federal prosecutors said brought drugs into the Anchorage Correctional Complex for sale between inmates. The attorney, 54-year-old Kit Lee Karjala, and 33-year-old inmate Christopher Brandon Miller are each charged with drug conspiracy, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and providing and possessing contraband in a prison.
