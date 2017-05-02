As lawmakers fight through fiscal cri...

As lawmakers fight through fiscal crisis, anti-smoking, Uber bills remain stuck

Proposals to establish a statewide workplace smoking ban and to allow the ride-sharing company Uber to expand into Alaska are both mired in the state House, even as both measures appear to enjoy bipartisan support. Senate Bill 14 , which would pave the way into Alaska for Uber and other "transportation network companies," and Senate Bill 63 , the smoking ban, passed the Republican-led Senate 14-5 and 15-5, respectively, earlier this year.

