APD: Feces flies during argument over dog droppings
On April 30 at around 1:18 p.m., police responded to Home Place in Eagle River for a report of an altercation between two women. According to APD, Vanessa Platter, 42, was charged with assault after she allegedly threw dog feces at Crystal Parrilla, 24, because Parrilla had allegedly failed to clean up after her dog.
