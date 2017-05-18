Anchorage woman gets 4 1/2 years for ...

Anchorage woman gets 4 1/2 years for selling veteran's funeral...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

An Anchorage insurance saleswoman who also worked as an agent selling identity theft protection was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison on charges of bank fraud and identity theft, prosecutors said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward, who prosecuted the case, said Hayden applied for 17 credit cards between October 2014 and December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 21 min Princess Hey 2,775
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE 1 hr Chris Deile 8
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") 3 hr Chris Deile 14
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 23 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 2
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! Thu Chris Deile 23
Best place to find local work ? May 16 Pedro Borbon 11
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 12 Chris Deile 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC