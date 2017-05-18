Anchorage woman gets 4 1/2 years for selling veteran's funeral...
An Anchorage insurance saleswoman who also worked as an agent selling identity theft protection was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison on charges of bank fraud and identity theft, prosecutors said. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward, who prosecuted the case, said Hayden applied for 17 credit cards between October 2014 and December 2015.
