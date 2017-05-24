Anchorage teen gets 1 year for shooting death of 'best friend'
Deandrew Lee Jennings Walker-Webster II, 19, addresses the family of fatal shooting victim Xeryus Tate, 17, who the defendant described as one of his best friends. Walker-Webster was sentenced Wednesday, May 24, 2017, to a year in prison for the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|15 hr
|Chris Deile
|16
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|May 20
|Chris Deile
|12
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 19
|GIAMATY
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC