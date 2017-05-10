Anchorage students explore science and salmon at Westchester Lagoon
More than 300 fourth graders from the Anchorage School District will gather at Westchester Lagoon on May 16-18 to receive hands-on learning about what it takes for salmon to survive and complete their life cycle in the city's Chester Creek watershed and other urban streams. It's part of the district's effort to boost science, technology, engineering and math education.
