Anchorage man fatally shot girlfriend during his own suicide attempt, prosecutor says
An Anchorage man accused of murdering his girlfriend at their apartment last month is at large, with prosecutors saying a bullet he fired into his head during a suicide attempt went horribly astray. Anchorage police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|GIAMATY
|19
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|-Prince-
|2,776
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|5 hr
|Chris Deile
|8
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|7 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|Thu
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|23
|Best place to find local work ?
|May 16
|Pedro Borbon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC