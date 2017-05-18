Anchorage man convicted for 2nd time ...

Anchorage man convicted for 2nd time on federal child-porn charges gets 10-year sentence

More than a decade after he was sentenced in an Anchorage court on federal child-pornography charges, a man has again been ordered to spend 10 years in prison for similar crimes committed last year. Andrew Weed, 48, received the sentence Wednesday for possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder's office.

