Anchorage is experiencing a dramatic surge in heroin overdoses
Since the beginning of May, a disturbing surge of heroin overdoses has been playing out in parking lots and homes across Anchorage. Since May 1, emergency responders in Alaska's biggest city have used naloxone to revive people from suspected heroin overdoses 34 times, according to to the Anchorage Fire Department.
