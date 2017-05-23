Anchorage fight ends with man stabbed in face, back
Court records show Ioane Semeatu, 42, faces one count of first-degree assault in the stabbing on the 700 block of East 11th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, prosecutors said.
