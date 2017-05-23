Anchorage Assembly OKs new port fuel storage laws, homeless shelter time extension

The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night near-unanimously rolled back a recently enacted safety buffer between the Government Hill neighborhood and new storing fuel and other hazardous materials at the Port of Anchorage, though such facilities must still pass a public review before being built. Downtown Assemblyman Christopher Constant and city officials said the goal was to strike a balance between economic expansion at the port and public health and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.