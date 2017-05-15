Alaska tourism rates at an all-time h...

Alaska tourism rates at an all-time high last summer

9 hrs ago

According to a report from the Alaska Tourism Industry Association, the state had 1,857,500 visitors last summer - that reflects a four percent increase since the previous year and the highest amount on record. Over a million of those visitors came by cruise ship, but air travel to Alaska increased by 6 percent, according to the ATIA report - contributing a large part to the tourism bump.

