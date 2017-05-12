Alaska Senate tees up income tax and votes it down
The Alaska Senate on Friday rejected the House's income-tax proposal in a 15-4 vote - an emphatic statement of opposition to a key deficit-reduction measure that also underscored how far apart the two chambers remain after nearly four months in Juneau. Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, talks with members during a break from the Senate debate on the House income tax proposal Friday at the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to find local work ?
|10 min
|High Stepper
|5
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|-Prince-
|2,773
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|21 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|4
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|24
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|May 10
|Chris Deile
|2
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 9
|907 crip
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC