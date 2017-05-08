Alaska rocked by 4 earthquakes in les...

Alaska rocked by 4 earthquakes in less than 48 hours

10 hrs ago

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the central part of the state on Sunday -- the fourth to hit Alaska over the weekend. The center says the earthquake had an epicenter 27 miles north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents at 9:09 p.m. local time.

