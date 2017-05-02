Alaska News Nightly by Alaska Public Media
A bill to fund the federal government through September is on the move in Congress, and it includes a long-sought land trade in Southeast Alaska. The swap would exchange Alaska Mental Health Trust land near Ketchikan, Petersburg and other Southeast cities for about 20,000 acres of the Tongass National Forest.
