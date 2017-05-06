Alaska GOP strategy to avoid taxes at...

Alaska GOP strategy to avoid taxes at any cost, regardless of the cost

16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Lowball estimates about future government expenses in Alaska are the foundation for claims by Alaska Republicans that the state needs no taxes and can solve all of its budget problems simply by cutting the dividend and withdrawing $2 billion a year from the Alaska Permanent Fund. But new information shows future expenses are likely to be higher, not lower, and that this idea of limiting spending to a $500 million "modest" annual deficit is wishful thinking.

