Alaska acquisitions, upgrades exceed $700 million for shipper Matson
The 710-foot Matson, Inc. vessel Matson Tacoma is readied for an evening departure to Kodiak on Tuesday afternoon at the Port of Anchorage. A California-based transportation company has spent more than $700 million to enter the Alaska market over two years by buying up freight companies - just as the state's economy was souring and business was drooping.
