After years of decline, Alaska mining appears to be on the upswing
A geologist's pick rests near a weathered piece of high-grade graphite on the surface of the deposit at Graphite One Resources' prospect, the Graphite Creek project, near Nome. Inc) With a host of new mining exploration announcements in recent months as many commodity prices recover from a yearslong tailspin, industry experts in the state say more companies are eyeing Alaska as a place to spend money prospecting and developing projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|38 min
|Chris Deile
|10
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|-Der Fuehrer-
|2,762
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
|Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo!
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|12
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 2
|Johndeere
|17
|Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress
|May 2
|Chris Deile
|20
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC