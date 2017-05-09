A new alehouse is coming to Midtown Anchorage
A Midtown Anchorage building that previously housed a Canadian dining chain and a hockey bar will soon be home to another restaurant, this time an alehouse with about 75 beers on tap. Anchorage Alehouse is set to open in June at 2830 C St., said co-owner Matt Tomter, in the building where Boston's Restaurant and Sports Bar and then Crossbar Sports Restaurant once were.
