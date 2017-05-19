$37 million claim against Legislature...

$37 million claim against Legislature gets day in court

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The former Legislative Information Office in Downtown Anchorage is the subject of a $37-million contract claim by the building owners against the Legislature for moving out of the space last year and leading to the default of a $29 million-loan from a Florida bank. The owners of the former Downtown Anchorage Legislative Information Office building contended in a Friday morning state Superior Court hearing that legislators did not afford them appropriate recourse on a $37-million contract claim after the Legislature decided to leave the six-story building last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 9 hr Princess Hey 2,780
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE 13 hr Chris Deile 12
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Fri GIAMATY 19
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Fri Chris Deile 14
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... Thu Maggie Gallaghers... 2
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! May 18 Chris Deile 23
Best place to find local work ? May 16 Pedro Borbon 11
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC