Royal Suites fire deemed arson and homicide; police seek person of interest

Anchorage police are seeking a "person of interest" in a deadly Spenard fire that ripped through an apartment complex last month, killing three residents and injuring or displacing dozens more. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were seeking 28-year-old Andrew John Eknaty in the Feb. 15 Royal Suite Apartments fire near Spenard Road and Minnesota Drive, which is being investigated as an arson and homicide.

