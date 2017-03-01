Related:Nearly a century after Balto'...

Balto, the Siberian husky who led the final leg of the mythic 1925 serum run to Nome, will be on loan from the Cleveland Natural History Museum to be part of the upcoming Polar Bear Garden exhibition at the Anchorage Museum, opening Friday, March 3. So will his teammate from the famous serum run to Nome, Togo, the lead dog for the longest and most hazardous leg of the relay. Togo arrives first and will be there for opening day.

