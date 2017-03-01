Related:Nearly a century after Balto's serum run made the husky a celebrity, he will return to Al...
Balto, the Siberian husky who led the final leg of the mythic 1925 serum run to Nome, will be on loan from the Cleveland Natural History Museum to be part of the upcoming Polar Bear Garden exhibition at the Anchorage Museum, opening Friday, March 3. So will his teammate from the famous serum run to Nome, Togo, the lead dog for the longest and most hazardous leg of the relay. Togo arrives first and will be there for opening day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|2,650
|The Leaders in Small Business Financing http://...
|Feb 27
|Thillmam
|1
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|Feb 25
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 24
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 22
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC