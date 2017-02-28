Photos: 2017 Fur Rondy

Ben Mishler, Tom Lannan, Mark Just and Valerie Stewart work to untangle their outhouse from the snow fence as rider Reed Douhith waits patiently during the Rondy Outhouse Races on Fourth Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Peak Health Dentistry sponsored the Toot Fairy team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.