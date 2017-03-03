Person found dead after fire in Galena home
Officials are investigating the discovery of a body after a fire at a home in Galena early Thursday, with little information initially available about the blaze or its lone victim. Word of the fire, at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the Yukon River village about 270 miles west of Fairbanks, reached Alaska State Troopers about three hours later.
