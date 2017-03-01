Paris mayor asks conservative candidate to cancel his rally

Fillon is refusing to quit the race despite receiving a summons Wednesday to face charges fo... The sounds of howling dogs is filling downtown Anchorage, Alaska, as the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race gets underway. The sounds of howling dogs is filling downtown Anchorage, Alaska, as the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race gets underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.