Movers and Shakers for March 5

The Alaska Workforce Investment Board presented the David G. Stone awards to K-12 and postsecondary education professionals who have made significant contributions to career and technical education or apprenticeship in Alaska. The K-12 Career and Technical Education Instructor/Administrator of the Year is Adrienne Voss , a school nurse, who teaches the Personal Care Attendant curriculum at King Career Center in Anchorage, and is a trainer for Alaska Core Competencies, a training program tailored specifically to direct service providers in health and human services fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.