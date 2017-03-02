Marc Lester / Anchorage Daily News Sockeye salmon in a tote on the...
A fishing group set up to benefit Western Alaska villages announced on Thursday that it won't open its fish processing plant in Platinum for the second year in a row. The closure means commercial fishermen in the region can't fish.
