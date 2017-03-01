Long-awaited cellphone tower rises up in Anchorage's Kincaid Park, disguised as a tree

Steelhead Communications workers install treelike branches to cover a cellphone tower at Kincaid Park on March 1, 2017. Rope pulleys helped construction crews put finishing touches Wednesday on fiberglass "branches" for a new cellphone tower in Anchorage's Kincaid Park - an evergreen tree disguise for a structure aimed at delivering widespread emergency cellphone service to the park for the first time.

