Industry reps voice concerns over proposed oil tax bill

12 hrs ago

Oil industry players made their pitch to the House Resources Committee against further oil tax changes in the last days of February, which included direct criticisms of the Legislature's new oil and gas policy consultant. Alaska Oil and Gas Association CEO Kara Moriarty said in testimony that she found the characterization by Castle Gap Advisors Managing Partner Rich Ruggiero that industry advocates rely on predictable rhetoric to oppose potential tax increases to be "insulting," while noting of late most governments have offered incentives as oil and gas prices have remained low.

