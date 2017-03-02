In Alaska, federal immigration agents used to be known for raids. Will they again?
Federal immigration agents keep a much lower profile in Alaska than they once did. But no one is sure yet how that might change under the evolving immigration policy of President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,659
|The Leaders in Small Business Financing http://...
|Feb 27
|Thillmam
|1
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|Feb 25
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 24
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 22
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC