House Fisheries Comittee holds hearing regarding genetically engineered salmon
Anchorage Representative Geran Tarr speaks to the House Fisheries Committee about HJR 12, which opposes the FDA's approval of genetically engineered salmon. The House Fisheries Committee held a hearing Tuesday , regarding a house joint resolution that opposes the FDA's approval of genetically engineered salmon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
