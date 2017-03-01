House Fisheries Comittee holds hearin...

House Fisheries Comittee holds hearing regarding genetically engineered salmon

Anchorage Representative Geran Tarr speaks to the House Fisheries Committee about HJR 12, which opposes the FDA's approval of genetically engineered salmon. The House Fisheries Committee held a hearing Tuesday , regarding a house joint resolution that opposes the FDA's approval of genetically engineered salmon.

