DNA leads to Anchorage cabbie's conviction in 2014 sexual assault
A former Anchorage taxi driver has been convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger more than two years ago, based on DNA evidence that exonerated another man. Anchorage District Attorney Clint Campion's office said Asad Nur, 31, was found guilty Monday of first-degree sexual assault and second-degree assault.
