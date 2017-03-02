City opens new Anchorage elections center in Ship Creek warehouse
Yellow and blue balloons festooned a canopy outside and plastic blue anchors - the city's In past years when the polls have closed on Election Day in Anchorage, election workers have counted ballots and then brought voting machines and supplies to City Hall to aggregate the results. That will change April 4. After counting, the supplies and machines will instead go to the Ship Creek warehouse, where elections officials will be stationed.
