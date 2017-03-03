Bethel readies itself for the cultural explosion of Cama-i Dance Festival

The biggest Alaska Native dance festival of the year is set to begin at month's end with a lineup of local, regional and national acts. The annual Cama-i Dance Festival in Bethel starts March 31 at 5:30 p.m. and continues April 1 and 2, with performances until midnight both Friday and Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

