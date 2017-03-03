Alaska lawmakers get big hike in daily expense payments, courtesy of the feds
The daily payments for legislators' food and living expenses jumped to $275 from the previous rate of $213, effective March 1. It will remain at that level through the end of their 90-day session in April. If they go into overtime - either the 121-day session allowed by the Alaska Constitution or a special session - their per diem will rise to $295 on May 1 under a seasonal increase.
