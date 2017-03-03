Alaska lawmakers get big hike in dail...

Alaska lawmakers get big hike in daily expense payments, courtesy of the feds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The daily payments for legislators' food and living expenses jumped to $275 from the previous rate of $213, effective March 1. It will remain at that level through the end of their 90-day session in April. If they go into overtime - either the 121-day session allowed by the Alaska Constitution or a special session - their per diem will rise to $295 on May 1 under a seasonal increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzo s and other meds available 5 hr ddfgt 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Fri Princess Hey 2,659
The Leaders in Small Business Financing http://... Feb 27 Thillmam 1
2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva Feb 25 Chris Deile 26
Al Jarreau Just Died Feb 24 Chris Deile 26
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Feb 22 Chris Deile 51
Rachel Martin Feb 22 Guest11223 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC