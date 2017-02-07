Wasilla lawmaker aims to stop legislative rule-breaking by changing the rule, not the violation

Freshman Alaska Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, wants to fix a longstanding discrepancy between one of the Legislature's rules and the failure of lawmakers to follow it. Rather than force lawmakers to abide by the existing rule, which requires them to give 24 hours' notice before meetings late in the legislative session, Eastman wants to change the rule to accommodate the current practice - in which meetings are often announced the evening before the hearing with less than 24 hours' notice.

