Violent crime up in Alaska over past 30 years, even as overall crime rate fell
Over the past 30 years, Alaska's violent crime rate has risen even as the state's overall crime rate fell, according to a new data analysis from a University of Alaska researcher. The Alaska Justice Statistical Analysis Center's "Violent Crime Reported in Alaska, 1986-2015" fact sheet was released Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|48
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Feb 15
|Chris Deile
|24
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
|Three Cheers For Stephen Curry!!!
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|4
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Feb 8
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Feb 6
|Chris Deile
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC