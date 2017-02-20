Violent crime up in Alaska over past ...

Violent crime up in Alaska over past 30 years, even as overall crime rate fell

16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Over the past 30 years, Alaska's violent crime rate has risen even as the state's overall crime rate fell, according to a new data analysis from a University of Alaska researcher. The Alaska Justice Statistical Analysis Center's "Violent Crime Reported in Alaska, 1986-2015" fact sheet was released Monday.

Anchorage, AK

