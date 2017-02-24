UAA Theatre and Dance presents Working
Pre-Moth Radio Hour, This American Life and even Alaska's own Arctic Entries, author Studs Terkel took tape recorder in hand to interview real people doing real jobs across the country and then published a book about the people he met. Later, renowned composer Stephen Schwartz collaborated with several other composers and song writers to bring that book to the stage in the form of the musical Working which is being presented by the University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|40 min
|Princess Hey
|2,642
|2 Rare Videos: Renata Mauro and Milva
|5 hr
|Chris Deile
|26
|Al Jarreau Just Died
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|26
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Feb 22
|Chris Deile
|51
|Rachel Martin
|Feb 22
|Guest11223
|1
|Rita Hayworth: 2018 Super Bowl Half-Time Show
|Feb 18
|Chris Deile
|26
|Linda Ronstadt to Trump? : "You're No Good"
|Feb 11
|Chris Deile
|9
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC