Turnagain Arm communities may be asked to tax themselves for police service

At Tuesday's Anchorage Assembly meeting, city attorney Bill Falsey said the city plans to ask for a special ballot in the April 4 city election to create a new police service area for Turnagain Arm. That means people who live in Rainbow, Portage Valley, Bird Creek and Indian could be taxed to pay for the Anchorage Police Department to respond to crimes.

