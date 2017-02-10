Trump transition team limitsEPA at environmental forum
Anchorage, Alaska - The Environmental Protection Agency halved the number of staffers attending an annual Anchorage forum on issues like climate change in response to a request from President Donald TrumpA s transition team. Trump transition official Doug Ericksen told AlaskaA s Energy Desk in an email that the EPA was directed to limit staff at the conference to save money on travel.
