Trump transition team limitsEPA at environmental forum

Anchorage, Alaska - The Environmental Protection Agency halved the number of staffers attending an annual Anchorage forum on issues like climate change in response to a request from President Donald TrumpA s transition team. Trump transition official Doug Ericksen told AlaskaA s Energy Desk in an email that the EPA was directed to limit staff at the conference to save money on travel.

