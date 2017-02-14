Troopers warn of phone scams involving impersonation of its officers
Alaska State Troopers warned in an online dispatch Tuesday that scammers are impersonating the statewide law enforcement officers over the phone in an attempt to steal money. The scammer "stated he was a state trooper, and that his brother had a warrant for his arrest and owes money," according to the dispatch.
