Town Square vigil draws hundreds in support of immigrants in Alaska
Hundreds of people gathered in Town Square in downtown Anchorage for the Catholic Social Services-led Interfaith Vigil for Immigrants and Refugees on February 3, 2017. Several hundred people gathered in Anchorage's Town Square on Friday for an interfaith vigil to support immigrants and refugees.
