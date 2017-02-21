Those injured on turbulent flight tha...

Those injured on turbulent flight that landed in Calgary weren't wearing seatbelts: TSB

Failing to heed warnings to buckle up is being blamed for several injuries sustained after an Air Canada jet encountered severe turbulence in 2015, prompting an emergency landing in Calgary. In a report released Monday by Canada's Transportation Safety Board , none of the 21 passengers injured on Flight 88 were wearing seatbelts when the Boeing 777-33ER encountered three separate areas of severe turbulence near Anchorage, Alaska - about eight hours into the nearly 14-hour journey from Shanghai to Toronto.

