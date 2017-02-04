This was a welcome to remember for new citizens in Alaska
Bob Moore teaches citizenship classes to Russian immigrants Kiril Martushev, Tidoysia Reutov and her husband, Ivan F. Reutov, in 1975 in the Nikolaevsk school. Fifty-nine of his first 61 students who studied between January and April of that year passed the test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Deile: Bear Spray Not Enough To Stop Char... (Apr '15)
|15 min
|Chris Deile
|34
|Portugese had it going on in the 1960's...
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|13
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|43
|ISO Mary Anne Alexie
|Thu
|Iron81
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Feb 1
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC