Swelling summer overtime costs lead to Anchorage Fire Department budget overrun
In an analysis of department budgets stretching back to 2007, LeBlanc and his deputies found that more firefighters, paramedics and engineers request time off in the summer months . Managers appear to have accepted too many of those requests, LeBlanc said, leading to hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra overtime people to think that were abusing" vacation time, LeBlanc said in an interview.
