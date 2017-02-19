Storm delivers snow, slick roads to Southcentral Alaska

A storm dropped as much as 5 inches of new snow on parts of the Anchorage Bowl Sunday, leading to dozens of traffic accidents and disabled vehicles. Between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, the Anchorage Police Department responded to 26 accidents, 7 injury accidents and 44 vehicles in distress, according to police dispatch.

