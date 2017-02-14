State Nominates Northern Lights Abc K-8 School in Anchorage for Blue Ribbon Award
The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has nominated Northern Lights ABC K-8 School in the Anchorage School District for the U.S. Department of Education's prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award for 2017. Northern Lights was previously recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
